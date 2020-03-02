Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Opportunities for 5G in Fixed Wireless Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research evaluates the state of 5G monetization with a focus on the importance of fixed wireless access as a critically important offering from carriers to business customers. This report includes market analysis and forecasts that cover LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for fixed network access from 2020 to 2025.



5G fixed wireless access will be especially important for interconnection to private wireless networks for enterprise, industrial, and government clients. In particular, 5G will provide a viable alternative to fiber connectivity for smart factories, office buildings, warehouses and other enterprise and industrial facilities.



In terms of the radio access network (RAN), there are some substantial challenges to overcome with 5G RAN. For example, the 5G new radio component that leverages millimeter wave (mmWave) RF has a high degree of attenuation (loss over the air and when hitting solid objects) than lower frequencies used in LTE.



The higher frequency mmWave RF is largely line of sight based because of the high degree of fading. This works great for point-to-point applications, such as fixed wireless, but represents a significant challenge for mobility-related applications. This is one of the biggest factors driving the need for carriers to focus on fixed and portable solutions initially.

Key Topics Covered



1. 5G Industry Game Changer



2. 5G Benefits



3. 5G Services Evolution



4. 5G for Industry Verticals



5. 5G for Business Connectivity



6. 5G Connectivity B2B Services



7. 5G and Private Networks



8. 5G Connectivity Solutions



9. 5G and Fiber: F5G



10. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Forecasts

10.1. Fixed Wireless Access Market in LTE Advanced Pro 2019-2026

10.2. Fixed Wireless Access Market in LTE Advanced Pro 2019-2026

10.3. Global LTE Advanced Pro FWA Market by Sector 2019-2026

10.4. 5G Applications in Business Market 2019-2026

10.5. Global 5G FWA Market by Sector 2019-2026

10.6. Global 5G FWA Users by Market Segment 2019-2026

10.7. Global 5G Fixed Wireless to WiFi Indoor Service Market 2019-2026

