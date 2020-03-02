BOSTON, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation firm Block & Leviton (www.blockesq.com) is investigating potential claims against VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. The Firm is looking into a newly disclosed investigation of the company by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors who have suffered losses are encouraged to contact the firm for a free consultation .



On February 27, 2019, VMware announced an SEC investigation into its backlog of unfilled orders. A “backlog” is an important metric to investors, as it helps inform predictions of future revenue. VMware said the SEC requested a series of documents and information related to its backlog and associated accounting and disclosures in December 2019.

Since the announcement, the company’s share price has dropped more than $23 per share or about 16%, on heavy trading.

“An SEC investigation is a serious matter, and we are focused on how this development is affecting the company’s investors,” said Mark Delaney, the Block & Leviton attorney leading the investigation,

