Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Building Thermal Insulation Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast byMaterial,by Applications, by Building Type, by Countries,and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the North America Building Thermal Insulation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

The report comprehensively covers the North America building thermal insulation market by material, applications, building types and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The North America building thermal insulation market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace on the back of increased usage of the product in the residential and commercial application due to declining cost of insulation coupled with rising awareness regarding energy conservation. Additionally, favourable policies and initiatives to reduce the energy consumption of the region by the government would significantly boost the demand for thermal insulation over the coming years.



Increasing power cost, as well as growing demand for clean and sustainable heating & cooling solutions, would drive the growth for building thermal insulation products in the North American region. Moreover, favourable building regulations by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) would also supplement the growing demand for building thermal insulation. Furthermore, re-insulation and modernization of traditional homes and properties would also play an important role in driving the market for building thermal insulation in the region during the forecast period.



The United States of America is anticipated to dominate the North America building thermal insulation market share owing to reviving construction activities and growing emphasis to develop energy-efficient properties. Additionally, initiatives such as The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program which aims to reduce energy costs for low-income households by increasing the energy efficiency of their homes, while ensuring their health and safety would also act as a catalyst in the growth of the building thermal insulation market in the region.

The program aims to provide weatherization services to approximately 35,000 homes every year using DOE funds. Further, tax rebates offered on the installation of thermal insulation would create a conducive environment for the growth of the industry in the country.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview

3.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Trends



6. United States Of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview

6.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F

6.2.1 United States of America Plastic Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.2.1.1 United States of America Plastic Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F

6.2.1.1.1 United States of America Expanded Polystyrene Foam (EPS) Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.2.1.1.2 United States of America Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.2.1.1.3 United States of America PUR & PIR Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.2.1.1.4 United States of America Others Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.2.2 United States of America Wool Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.2.2.1 United States of America Wool Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F

6.2.2.1.1 United States of America Glass Wool Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.2.2.1.2 United States of America Stone Wool Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.2.2.1.3 United States of America Others Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F



7. United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Applications

7.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

7.1.1 United States of America Roof insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

7.1.2 United States of America Wall insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

7.1.3 United States of America Floor insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F



8. United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Building Types

8.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Building Type, 2018 & 2025F

8.1.1 United States of America Residential Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

8.1.2 United States of America Commercial Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

8.1.3 United States of America Industrial Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F



9. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview

9.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.2 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F

9.2.1 Canada Plastic Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

9.2.1.1 Canada Plastic Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F

9.2.1.1.1 Canada Expanded Polystyrene Foam (EPS) Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

9.2.1.1.2 Canada Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

9.2.1.1.3 Canada PUR & PIR Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

9.2.1.1.4 Canada Others Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

9.2.2 Canada Wool Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

9.2.2.1 Canada Wool Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F

9.2.2.1.1 Canada Glass Wool Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

9.2.2.1.2 Canada Stone Wool Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

9.2.2.1.3 Canada Others Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F



10. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Applications

10.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

10.1.1 Canada Roof insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

10.1.2 Canada Wall insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

10.1.3 Canada Floor insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F



11. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Building Types

11.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Building Type, 2018 & 2025F

11.1.1 Canada Residential Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

11.1.2 Canada Commercial Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

11.1.3 Canada Industrial Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F



12. Rest of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview

12.1 Rest of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F



13. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Key Performance Indicators



14. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Opportunity Assessment

14.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F



15. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Competitive Assessment

15.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019

15.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters



16. Company Profiles

16.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation

16.2 BASF Corporation

16.3 Certainteed Corporation

16.4 Dow Building Solution

16.5 GAF Material Corporation

16.6 Huntsman International LLC

16.7 Johns Manville Corporation

16.8 Knauf Insulation Ltd.

16.9 Owens Corning Corporation

16.10 Rockwool International



17. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4widj1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900