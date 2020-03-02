Arion Bank will be offering ISK denominated covered bonds series ARION CB 24 and ARION CBI 26 on 5 February 2020.
The bonds are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 11 March 2020.
The offering will be managed by Arion Bank fixed income sales. All offers shall be submitted by email to midlun@arionbanki.is before 16:00 on 4 March 2020.
For further information please contact Investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is
Arion Bank hf.
Reykjavík, ICELAND
