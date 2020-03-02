NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost Naked Swimwear , the newest line of comfortable, flattering swimwear, announces the official launch of their swimwear Spring line today. The new collection features six suits in two-piece and one-piece options made with solid colored, ribbed fabrics that are so soft you’ll feel almost naked.



“We created Almost Naked Swimwear to give women swimwear that is designed to be on trend while featuring fabrics that induce confidence,” said Kylie Williams and Amanda Pace, co-founders of Almost Naked Swimwear. “With a belief that comfort should not be compromised for style, we’re excited to offer women swimwear that fits like a glove and is made with quality fabrics and unique colors that stand out against the most beautiful of landscapes.”

Frustrated with the swimwear options that aren’t designed for fit and style, and having grown up near the beaches in California and Florida, Williams and Pace saw the need for swimwear that was sexy, flattering, stylish, and that fit comfortably while in the water. Thus, the two young entrepreneurial women used their fashion education to create Almost Naked Swimwear and give women the confidence-boosting, extreme comfort, and design in for the swimwear they desire.

To view the line and to purchase, visit https://almostnakedswim.com/ or follow on Instagram @ almostnakedswimwear . The co-founders have a passion for travel and love experiencing new cultures for inspiration. As such, the names of the swimsuits are all named after destinations in Bali and Indonesia and are named Kay, Ulu, Gili, Krate, Brisa and Kake. Pricing ranges from $70-$85 for the top pieces, $70-$72 for the bottom pieces, and $175 for the one piece.

ABOUT ALMOST NAKED SWIMWEAR

Almost Naked Swimwear is a new class of swimwear that’s focused on making women feel beautiful, empowered and comfortable in their own skin. With textured, flattering fabrics in a wide range of beautiful colors, this swimwear line features modern, complementary designs that gives an “almost naked” feel. The company is co-founded by Kylie Williams and Amanda Pace and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. These two beach born and raised women are passionate about the ocean and making women feel as if they’re part of the water with swimwear fabric that fits like a glove and is comfortable to wear. To learn more about Almost Naked Swimwear please visit https://almostnakedswim.com/.

Jamie Andersen

Phone: (949) 502-6200

Email: Jamie@bastionelevate.com