The global weapon mounts market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Major players operating in the weapon mounts market are Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Raytheon Company (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), and BAE Systems (UK), Dillion Aero (US), AEI Systems Ltd. (UK), FN Herstal (Belgium), Capco LLC. (US), and ISTEC Services Ltd. (UK), among others.



Ongoing military modernizations and increased procurement of armored vehicles, naval ships, and aircraft, among others, are expected to fuel the growth of the weapon mounts market across the globe.



Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the weapon mounts industry are increased procurement of armored vehicles, rotorcraft, machine guns, and aircraft by militaries worldwide, ongoing modernization of naval platforms by various countries, and increasing demand for remote weapon stations for military applications, among others. However, challenges such as high technical expertise requirements for the development of weapon mounts for remote operations are curbing the growth of this market.



The static mounts segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising procurement of armored vehicles globally.



Based on mount type, the static mounts segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of platforms where static mounts can be deployed, and the upgrades of these platforms by replacing older weapons with new and modern weapons. Procurement programs for armored vehicles, naval ships, and aircraft are driving the market for weapon mounts.



The naval segment is expected to lead the weapon mounts industry in 2019.



Based on platform, the naval segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the weapon mounts market in 2019. Modernization programs to upgrade weapons and weapon mounts for the mount's platform is driving the market. Additionally, the procurement of new naval ships by countries such as the US, India, China, Germany, and France, among others, is also driving the market for weapon mounts.



The manned segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on mode of operation, the manned segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for machine guns, sniper rifles, and automatic rifles by various militaries globally. For example, in February 2019, the Indian Army planned to procure 73,000 assault rifles and 44,000 Light Machine Guns (LMGs) to be deployed across the Indo-Pak border. The contract will most likely be awarded to a US firm supplying Sig Sauer rifles.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the majority of the global weapon mounts market share in 2019.



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the weapon mounts market in 2019. The market in the region has tremendous potential due to the need for armored vehicles, aircraft, and helicopters. Additionally, the increased procurement of weapons for soldiers is driving the market. The region has key investors in defense technology such as China, India, and Japan which invest heavily to modernize their troops. For example, in February 2019, the Indian Ministry of Defense started the procurement of Beretta .338 Lapua Magnum Scorpio TGT and Barrett .50-calibre M95 sniper rifles. These rifles are said to replace the Russian Dragunov sniper rifles.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Weapon Mounts Market

4.2 Ground Weapon Mounts Market, By Vehicle Type

4.3 Naval Weapon Mounts Market, By Vessel Type

4.4 Airborne Weapon Mounts Market, By Aircraft Type

4.5 Static Weapon Mounts Market, By Type

4.6 Non-Static Weapon Mounts Market, By Mount Type

4.7 Weapon Mounts Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Roadmap of Weapon Mounts

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increased Procurement of Armored Vehicles, Rotorcraft, Machine Guns, and Aircraft By Militaries Worldwide

5.3.1.2 Ongoing Modernization of Naval Platforms By Various Countries

5.3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Remote Weapon Stations for Military Applications

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Durability of Weapon Mounts, Eliminating the Need for Replacement

5.3.2.2 Saturated Demand From Existing Platforms

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Weapon Modernization Plans Across the World

5.3.3.2 Development of Highly Stabilized Mounts for Remotely Operated Weapon Systems

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Technical Expertise Requirements for the Development of Weapon Mounts for Remote Operations



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Use of Remote-Controlled Weapon Stations

6.2.2 Armored Vehicles With Advanced Features for Urban Warfare

6.2.3 Weaponized Drones for Tactical Warfare

6.2.4 Improved Electromechanical Actuators

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Weapon Mounts Market, By Mount Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Static Mounts

7.2.1 Turrets

7.2.1.1 Increase in Procurement of Armored Vehicles Drives the Market for Turrets

7.2.2 Coaxial Mounts

7.2.2.1 Wide-Scale Use in Conjunction With Turrets Drives the Market for Coaxial Mounts

7.2.3 Fixed Mounts

7.2.3.1 Global Increase in Procurement of Combat Aircraft Drives the Market for Fixed Weapon Mounts

7.2.4 Pintles/Pedestals

7.2.4.1 Low Cost of Mounting on Light Armored Vehicles Drives the Market for Pintles/Pedestal Mounts

7.2.5 Swing Arm Mounts

7.2.5.1 Need for More Flexibility in Firing Weapons Drives the Market for Swing Arm Weapon Mounts

7.2.6 Remote Weapon Stations

7.2.6.1 High Demand for Remote Weapon Stations for Main Battle Tanks Drives the Market

7.3 Non-Static Mounts

7.3.1 Monopods

7.3.1.1 Procurement Plans for Automatic Rifles Drive the Market for Monopods

7.3.2 Bipods

7.3.2.1 Demand for Sniper Rifles By Countries Deploying Troops in the Middle East Drives the Market for Bipods

7.3.3 Tripods

7.3.3.1 Increasing Use of Machine Guns to Provide Suppressing Fire Drives the Market for Tripods



8 Weapon Mounts Market, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ground

8.2.1 Vehicle-Mounted

8.2.1.1 Increased Procurement of Armored Vehicles By Various Militaries Globally is Driving the Weapon Mounts Market

8.2.1.1.1 Main Battle Tanks (MBT)

8.2.1.1.2 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV)

8.2.1.1.3 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC)

8.2.1.1.4 Armored Amphibious Vehicles (AAV)

8.2.1.1.5 Light Protected Vehicles (LPV)

8.2.1.1.6 Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPHS)

8.2.1.1.7 Armored Mortar Carriers (AMC)

8.2.2 Fixed Installation

8.2.2.1 Increase in Installation of Machine Guns for Border Protection Drives the Market

8.2.3 Dismounted Soldiers

8.2.3.1 Upgrades to Soldier Equipment Drive the Market for Dismounted Soldier Weapon Mounts

8.3 Naval

8.3.1 Aircraft Carriers

8.3.1.1 Upgrades and Modernization Programs of Aircraft Carriers Undertaken By Various Countries Drive the Market

8.3.2 Destroyers

8.3.2.1 Installation of New Weapons on Destroyers Drives the Market

8.3.3 Frigates

8.3.3.1 Increased Orders for Frigates By Countries Such as India, Russia, and Germany Drive the Market

8.3.4 Corvettes

8.3.4.1 Ongoing Upgrades to Corvettes of Countries Such as India, Israel, and Finland, Among Others, Drives the Market

8.3.5 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV)

8.3.5.1 Modernization Programs of OPVs Drive the Market

8.4 Airborne

8.4.1 Combat Aircraft

8.4.1.1 Increase in Procurement of Combat Aircraft By India, Malaysia, and Switzerland, Among Others, Drives the Weapon Mounts Market

8.4.2 Attack Helicopters

8.4.2.1 Increased Procurement of Attack Helicopters By India and South Korea, Among Others, Drives the Market

8.4.3 Special Mission Aircraft

8.4.3.1 Ongoing Procurement of Special Mission Aircraft Countries Such as Finland and Bulgaria, Among Others, Drives the Market



9 Weapon Mounts Market, By Mode of Operation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manned

9.2.1 Rising Demand for Machine Guns and Sniper Rifles Drives the Market for Manned Weapon Mounts

9.3 Remotely Operated

9.3.1 Increased Use of Remote Weapon Stations Across All Platforms Drives the Market



10 Weapon Mounts Market, By Weapon Compatibility

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Weapon Compatibility

10.2.1 Machine Guns

10.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Remote Weapon Stations Drives the Market for Machine Gun Mounts

10.2.1.1.1 Light Machine Guns (LMG)

10.2.1.1.2 Medium Machine Guns (MMG)

10.2.1.1.3 Heavy Machine Guns (HMG)

10.2.2 Automatic Cannons

10.2.2.1 Wide-Scale Use of Automatic Cannons Drives the Market for Various Mounts

10.2.3 Automatic Rifles

10.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Bipods Can Be Attributed to the Demand for Automatic Rifles

10.2.4 Gatling Guns

10.2.4.1 Need for Special Mounts for Aircraft-Mounted Gatling Guns Drives the Market

10.2.5 Sniper Rifles

10.2.5.1 Increasing Use of Sniper Rifles in Urban Warfare Drives the Market for Bipods



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 The Middle East

11.6 South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Analysis

12.3 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.6 Business Strategy Excellence

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 Contracts

12.7.2 New Product Launches

12.7.3 Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Dillon Aero

13.2 AEI Systems Ltd.

13.3 Military Systems Group Inc.

13.4 Leonardo S.p.A.

13.5 KNDS

13.6 FN Herstal

13.7 Ohio Ordnance Works Inc.

13.8 Fjord Defense as

13.9 Crsystems Inc.

13.10 Capco LLC

13.11 WE Platt

13.12 Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

13.13 Rheinmetall AG

13.14 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

13.15 Engine Engineering Company

13.16 Cantine Armament Incorporated

13.17 Aselsan A.S.

13.18 Valhalla Turrets D.O.O.

13.19 TMIL Systems

13.20 Istec Services Ltd.

13.21 Raytheon Company

13.22 Elbit Systems

13.23 SAAB AB

13.24 Electro Optic Systems

13.25 BAE Systems

13.26 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

13.27 ST Engineering

13.28 China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)

13.29 IMI Systems

13.30 Jenoptik

13.31 Otokar A/S

13.32 Denel Vehicle Systems

13.33 Moog Inc.

13.34 Curtiss-Wright



