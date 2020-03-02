New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL LAUNDRY CARE PRODUCTS MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868114/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global laundry care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid demand for laundry services.In addition, increased adoption of dryer sheets is anticipated to boost the growth of the global laundry care products market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global laundry care products market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Laundry Detergent



o Fabric Softener



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global laundry care products market growth

This study identifies increased adoption of dryer sheets as the prime reasons driving the global laundry care products market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global laundry care products market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global laundry care products market, including some of the vendors such as Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group and Venus Laboratories DBA Earth Friendly Products .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

