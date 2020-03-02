EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 2 MARCH 2020 AT 15:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the 2019 Financial statements bulletin



Eezy Plc will publish the Financial statements bulletin for year 2019 on Thursday 5 March 2020 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held on 5 March 2020 at 12.00 a.m. Finnish time in Restaurant Salutorget, Pohjoisesplanadi 15, Helsinki, and streamed as a webcast at https://eezy.videosync.fi/tulosjulkistus-2019

The conference will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A recording of the webcast will be available at the company's website later on the same day.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913