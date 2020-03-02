Chapter 1: Prostheses and Artificial Arms and Legs

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE) recently acquired a 40% stake in Grapheton Inc, and in doing so, joined the future of the brain-machine interface revolution. The first chapter in this new journey is the use of prostheses, or artificial body parts, such as a leg or arm.

Due to accidents, wars, diabetes, and other causes, over 275 million Americans have lost a limb. Additionally, many more people still have their limbs, but have lost their ability to use them due to mishaps, spinal injuries, and stroke.

Cutting edge technology from Grapheton and other pioneers in this field will allow these prostheses to be truly functional and widely available. Grapheton alone has made several patented advancements, including: long-lasting carbon-based electrodes that do not corrode, self-charging supercapacitors (batteries without toxic chemicals), and two-way multi-modal communication with the brain and motor neurons. US Nuclear has extensive experience in signal processing and will help Grapheton with the ancillary equipment required to process the signal and facilitate communication between the brain and the prosthetic. The age of the wooden leg is over. With today’s technology, we can start replacing passive or cosmetic prostheses with advanced robotic systems.

The below video and study are produced by UPMC researchers and help demonstrate how Grapheton’s new, soft, and long-lasting ECoG (electrocorticography) probes that record from the surface of the brain and two-way neural communication with the brain and prosthetic would work in a similar fashion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1bO-29FhMU

The prosthetic market is fueled by a high rate of growth. It was valued at $8.9 billion back in 2018, and with a CAGR of 6%, is projected to reach $15 billion by 2027.

