Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2020

The Company reported increased revenues for the reporting period. Revenues for the second quarter were $1,124,254 (compared to $1,006,501 in the comparable quarter of 2019).

Gross margin for the second quarter increased by two percentage points to 57% (compared to 55% in the previous year). The increase was primarily due to changes in the product mix and sales channel.

Total expenses for the second quarter decreased by $484,719 to $1,086,869 (compared to $1,571,558 in the second quarter of 2019).

The company reported a net and comprehensive loss of 188,415 (compared to a net and comprehensive loss of 1,001,151 in the second quarter of 2019)

Total assets as at December 31, 2019 were $8,280,869 (compared to $8,560,452 as at June 30, 2019). Current assets decreased by 444,178 to $1,351,838 in the current reporting period (compared to $1,796,016 in June 30, 2019). The decrease was primarily the result of a decrease in cash.

Total liabilities increased by $569,105 to $4,081,249 in the reporting period (compared to $3,512,144 in June 30, 2019). The change was primarily the result of higher accounts payables and accrued liabilities.

The company reported a working capital deficiency of $2,687,411, primarily due to the transfer of the long-term debt to current liabilities. The convertible debentures are due in December 2020. Working capital is defined as current assets – current liabilities.

Financial highlights for the six-month period ended December 31, 2019

The Company reported increased revenues for the reporting period. Revenues were reported as $2,141,940 (compared to $1,991,552 for the six-month period ended December 31, 2019).

Gross margin for the period increased by one percentage points to 56% (compared to 55% in the previous year). The changes were primarily due to variations in the product mix and sales channel.

Total expenses for the quarter decreased by $265,582 to $2,482,550 (compared to $2,748,132 in the previous reporting period).

The company reported a net and comprehensive loss of $1,041,451 (compared to a net and comprehensive loss of $1,658,548 in the previous period).

Business and Corporate Development Highlights

On October 16, 2019, BCX executed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Weedsense Inc., a late-stage applicant for a standard processing and medical sales license under the Cannabis Act, for an aggregate purchase price of $2,000,000 in cash or shares subject to certain milestones. As of the date of this MD&A the transaction remains pending for regulatory and compliance oversight.

On October 25, 2019, the Company received a letter of intent (the “LOI”) to sell BGX E-Health LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary, based in Orlando, Florida to NewScope Capital Corporation (“NewScope”), a British Columbia-based, privately held company with a goal of becoming an aggregator in the wellness and CBD space. Under the preliminary terms of the LOI, the Company will receive 20,000,000 shares of NewScope at $0.50 per share for a total value of $10,000,000.

The resulting transaction would provide the Company with a majority interest (investment) in NewScope. As of the date of this MD&A, the debenture holders had approved the transaction, and the Company is looking forward to obtaining shareholder and TSX Venture approval.

On November 8, 2019, the Company announced that it had executed a letter of intent to acquire a Montreal-based biopharma contract manufacturing company through its wholly owned subsidiary, BGX E-Health LLC. The parties have agreed to keep the vendor’s information confidential until such a time when the definitive agreement is executed. As per the proposed terms of the LOI, subject to customary due diligence, Board and TSX-Venture approval, the Company intends to close the transaction within 90 days from the date of the definitive agreement. An initial payment of $150,000 in shares and $100,000 in cash will be done at closing, with an earnout bonus of $2,500,000 in shares, vesting over a period of three reference years and based on specific revenue and EBITDA targets. As of the date of this MD&A, the Company is finalizing its due diligence and moving towards a definitive agreement in conjunction with the overall transaction with NewScope.

Outlook

The most significant challenge for the company, in terms of its ability to execute its strategy, is its ability to secure financing. In spite of the company’s stability in terms of revenues and improving expenses profile, the current context in the capital markets and the devaluation of the company’s shares pose a serious challenge for management.

The company remains focused on the successful execution of the spinout of BGX E-Health into New Scope Capital, which seeks to crystalize value and creates a strong and focused vertical in health and wellness consumer products. The company is also focused on securing the necessary financing and structure to execute on the business of Biocannabix.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

