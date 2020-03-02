SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq: LJPC), which is dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, GIAPREZA U.S. net sales were $7.3 million, up 74% from the three months ended December 31, 2018 and up 28% from the three months ended September 30, 2019. Vials of GIAPREZA shipped from distributors to hospitals (hospital demand) grew 74% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 18% as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. GIAPREZA U.S. net sales were $23.1 million in 2019 compared to $10.1 million in 2018, an increase of 129%. La Jolla announced the commercial availability of GIAPREZA in the U.S. in March 2018.

La Jolla’s net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $25.2 million and $116.5 million, or $0.93 per share and $4.30 per share, respectively, compared to $45.4 million and $199.5 million, or $1.73 per share and $7.85 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, La Jolla had $87.8 million in cash, compared to $172.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash used in operating activities for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $17.1 million and $85.0 million, respectively, compared to $32.0 million and $152.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2018. La Jolla has no debt.

About GIAPREZA

In December 2017, GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. In August 2019, GIAPREZA was approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. GIAPREZA mimics the body’s endogenous angiotensin II peptide, which is central to the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, which in turn regulates blood pressure. Prescribing information for GIAPREZA is available at www.giapreza.com. GIAPREZA is marketed by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on behalf of La Jolla Pharma, LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

There is a potential for venous and arterial thrombotic and thromboembolic events in patients who receive GIAPREZA. Use concurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions that were reported in greater than 10% of GIAPREZA-treated patients were thromboembolic events.

Drug Interactions

Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors may increase response to GIAPREZA. Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) may reduce response to GIAPREZA.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For additional information, please see Full Prescribing Information for the United States.

About LJPC-0118

LJPC-0118 (I.V. artesunate) is La Jolla’s investigational product for the treatment of severe malaria. The active pharmaceutical ingredient in LJPC-0118, artesunate, was compared to quinine in patients with severe falciparum malaria infection in two randomized, active-controlled, clinical studies. In both studies, in-hospital mortality in the artesunate group was statistically significantly lower than in-hospital mortality in the quinine group. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation and Orphan Drug designation for LJPC-0118 for the treatment of malaria in April 2019 and July 2019, respectively. La Jolla filed a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA for LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria in the second half of 2019. Severe malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito. Symptoms include: fever, chills, sweating, hypoglycemia and shock. In 2013, an estimated 2 million cases of severe malaria occurred worldwide. In 2018, an estimated 405,000 people died from malaria worldwide.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. In December 2017, GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. In August 2019, GIAPREZA was approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. LJPC-0118 (artesunate) is La Jolla’s investigational product for the treatment of severe malaria. For more information, please visit www.ljpc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) sales; regulatory actions relating to La Jolla’s products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Commission and/or other regulatory authorities; cash used in operating activities and our capital requirements; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
    
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash$87,820  $172,604 
Accounts receivable, net2,960  1,381 
Inventory, net2,211  2,020 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets4,467  5,111 
Total current assets97,458  181,116 
Property and equipment, net18,389  22,267 
Right-of-use lease asset15,491   
Restricted cash909  909 
Total assets$132,247  $204,292 
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$4,177  $8,572 
Accrued expenses9,312  8,485 
Accrued payroll and related expenses8,332  7,509 
Lease liability, current portion2,766   
Deferred rent, current portion  1,370 
Total current liabilities24,587  25,936 
Lease liability, less current portion26,481   
Deferred rent, less current portion  13,609 
Deferred royalty obligation, net124,379  124,323 
Other noncurrent liabilities12,790  4,503 
Total liabilities188,237  168,371 
Shareholders’ (deficit) equity:   
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized,
27,195,469 and 26,259,254 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively		3  3 
Series C-12 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 11,000 shares authorized,
3,906 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; and liquidation preference of $3,906 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018		3,906  3,906 
Series F Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized,
0 and 2,737 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; and liquidation preference of $0 and $2,737 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively		  2,737 
Additional paid-in capital977,432  950,258 
Accumulated deficit(1,037,331) (920,983)
Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity(55,990) 35,921 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ (deficit) equity$132,247  $204,292 



LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenue       
Net product sales$7,250  $4,184  $23,054  $10,056 
Total revenue7,250  4,184  23,054  10,056 
Operating expenses       
Cost of product sales787  1,200  2,392  1,643 
Research and development20,860  27,567  85,329  117,302 
Selling, general and administrative10,709  18,843  45,134  85,162 
Total operating expenses32,356  47,610  132,855  204,107 
Loss from operations(25,106) (43,426) (109,801) (194,051)
Other (expense) income       
Interest expense(2,376) (2,722) (10,774) (7,303)
Interest income310  730  2,128  1,885 
Other income—related party1,939    1,939   
Total other expense, net(127) (1,992) (6,707) (5,418)
Net loss$(25,233) $(45,418) $(116,508) $(199,469)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.93) $(1.73) $(4.30) $(7.85)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted27,169  26,242  27,112  25,422 


LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
Operating activities   
Net loss$(116,508) $(199,469)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operating activities:   
Share-based compensation expense23,733  35,151 
Depreciation and amortization expense4,552  4,405 
Loss on disposal of equipment24  236 
Non-cash interest expense8,775  6,797 
Non-cash rent expense1,307   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net(1,579) (1,381)
Inventory, net(191) (2,020)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets644  (1,964)
Accounts payable(4,395) (2,912)
Accrued expenses395  5,451 
Accrued payroll and related expenses823  2,514 
Lease liability(2,530)  
Deferred rent  824 
Net cash used for operating activities(84,950) (152,368)
Investing activities   
Purchase of property and equipment(698) (2,340)
Net cash used for investing activities(698) (2,340)
Financing activities   
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP833  391 
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2013 Equity Plan31  1,908 
Net proceeds from royalty financing  124,289 
Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock  109,809 
Net cash provided by financing activities864  236,397 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash(84,784) 81,689 
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period173,513  91,824 
Cash and restricted cash at end of period$88,729  $173,513 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities   
Conversion of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock into common stock$2,737  $ 
Cumulative-effect adjustment from adoption of ASU 2018-07$(160) $ 
Initial recognition of right-of-use lease asset$16,798  $ 
Interest paid$1,999  $506 
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets   
Cash$87,820  $172,604 
Restricted cash909  909 
Total cash and restricted cash$88,729  $173,513 


