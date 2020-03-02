PRIME designation granted based on clinical data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of AAV-RPGR

AAV-RPGR is the only XLRP treatment in development to be awarded PRIME designation

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) designations to AAV-RPGR, MeiraGTx’s investigational gene therapy for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) caused by mutations in the RPGR gene.

MeiraGTx and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen), part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, are jointly developing AAV-RPGR as part of a broader collaboration to develop and commercialize gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases.

PRIME designation was granted based on clinical data from MeiraGTx and Janssen’s ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of AAV-RPGR in patients with XLRP ( NCT03252847 ) . AAV-RPGR is the only gene therapy in development for the treatment of XLRP to receive PRIME designation.

“XLRP is a severe disease which causes rapid progression to blindness and total loss of vision in most patients by the fourth decade,” said Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and CEO, MeiraGTx. “People suffering from this devastating disease are currently living without treatment options, and we’re pleased the EMA has recognized the potential this investigational gene therapy brings to patients. We look forward to working closely with the EMA, patient and clinical communities, and our partner Janssen to potentially accelerate the clinical development of AAV-RPGR and bring a much-needed therapy to people affected by XLRP.”

To be eligible for PRIME, medicinal products must be of major public health interest and target conditions where there is an unmet medical need. To determine PRIME eligibility, the EMA considers whether the available data suggest that the product may potentially offer a major therapeutic advantage to patients in a given indication through a clinically meaningful improvement, such as having an impact on the prevention, onset and duration of the condition, or improving the morbidity or mortality of the disease. To be accepted for PRIME, early clinical data must demonstrate the medicine’s potential to benefit patients with unmet medical needs. Features of PRIME designation include guidance and interaction with the EMA on the drug development plan, including early interactions to discuss the regulatory pathway and potential ways to generate data packages designed to address EMA Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) requirements.

ATMP status is granted to medicines that are based on genes, tissues or cells and can offer groundbreaking new opportunities for the treatment of disease. All advanced therapy medicines are authorized centrally via the EMA and may benefit from a single evaluation and authorization procedure.

For more information about the ongoing clinical trial, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03252847.

About AAV-RPGR

AAV-RPGR is an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of patients with XLRP caused by mutations in the eye specific form of the RPGR gene (RPGR ORF15). AAV-RPGR is designed to deliver functional copies of the RPGR gene to the subretinal space in order to improve and preserve visual function. MeiraGTx and development partner Janssen are currently conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AAV-RPGR in patients with XLRP with mutations in RPGR ORF15. AAV-RPGR has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and PRIME, ATMP and Orphan designations by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP)

XLRP is the most severe form of retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a group of inherited retinal diseases characterized by progressive retinal degeneration and vision loss. In XLRP, both rods and cones function poorly, leading to degeneration of the retina and total blindness. The most frequent mutation causing XLRP is in the RPGR gene accounting for more than 70% of cases of XLRP and up to 20% of all cases of RP. There are currently no approved treatments for XLRP.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com .

