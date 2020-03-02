New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has entered into a distributorship agreement with Chongqing Harmony Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. (“Harmony”). BOQI International Medical is authorized as the exclusive distributor of Harmony’s Seradase Serrapeptase Enteric-coated Tablets(“Seradase”) in Southwest China.

Seradase was included in the anti-epidemic supply list by Chongqing Economy and Information Technology Commission on February 25, 2020. The Chongqing Economy and Information Technology Commission is responsible for monitoring and analyzing industry trends and publishing relevant information. The anti-epidemic supply list contains the medications considered to be most effective and safe to relieve and treat symptoms of COVID-19. The release of this list is expected to increase demand for Seradase. So far, BOQI International Medical has approximately 170,000 packs of Seradase in stock.

Seradase is currently used by Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital to facilitate expectoration by reducing sputum viscosity in patients with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat COVID-19. However, those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms.

"BOQI International Medical is committed to engaging patients with more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless care. We are contacting manufacturers, wholesalers, logistics providers and hospitals nationwide to help ensure our existing inventory and distribution channels can be fully utilized to stem this public health threat," said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc. "The evolving situation of Coronavirus once again reinforces the importance of timely reconfiguring supply chains to ensure the community we serve remains ahead of risks."

About BOQI International Medical Inc.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation) (NASDAQ: BIMI) was founded in 2006. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized following efforts led by Mr. Yongquan Bi, the company’s new Chairman, with a renewed focus on the health industry. The company is now transforming from a provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to a medical and health service provider. BOQI International Medical Inc. offers a broad range of consumer-directed health products and related services, including medical, pharmacy and behavioral health plans, chronic disease management services, and health information technology products and services. BOQI International Medical Inc. is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless care they need when and where they need it.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are considered “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or “anticipates” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements regarding the efficacy of investment in research and development are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effect of political, economic, and market conditions and geopolitical events; legislative and regulatory changes that affect our business; the availability of funds and working capital; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; investor sentiment; and our reputation. We do not undertake any responsibility to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this report. Additionally, we do not undertake any responsibility to update you on the occurrence of any unanticipated events, which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The factors discussed herein are expressed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at http://www.sec.gov.