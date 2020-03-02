Company to exhibit leading tech solutions from Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to Population Health Analytics and Disease Surveillance Platforms

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it will showcase a range of healthcare technology solutions at the 2020 Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Conference & Exhibition.



Conduent provides technology innovations such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and advanced data analytics to improve financial and clinical outcomes, drive evidence-based programs, and gain key insights into the everyday health of communities. Conduent is moving healthcare data forward with tools that touch two-thirds of all insured patients and drive a better understanding of real-time patient-centric data. Conference attendees will find solutions benefitting public health organizations, hospitals and health systems, community partners and patients within Conduent’s exhibit.

“Each year, HIMSS provides an opportunity for players across the healthcare sector to convene and share insights and offerings that are paving the way for the future of the industry,” said Brent MacLean, Global Head, Commercial Healthcare Solutions, Conduent. “We look forward to attending each year and are proud to share our solutions that span across the entire health ecosystem to reduce costs, increase compliance and enhance utilization, while improving health outcomes and experiences for members and patients.”

HIMSS is being held March 9-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The leading health information and technology conference will be attended by nearly 45,000 healthcare professionals from around the world. Conduent’s healthcare experts will be at booth #1049 exhibiting the following healthcare solutions:

Midas Healthcare Analytics Solutions : More than 40 percent of U.S. hospitals rely on Midas solutions to improve the efficiency of their organizations and deliver better care to their patients. This customizable suite of solutions enables management of care coordination, quality, risk, clinical decisions, provider information, patient throughput and accreditation.



: More than 40 percent of U.S. hospitals rely on to improve the efficiency of their organizations and deliver better care to their patients. This customizable suite of solutions enables management of care coordination, quality, risk, clinical decisions, provider information, patient throughput and accreditation. Healthy Communities Institute (HCI): Used by hundreds of organizations across the country and impacting 530 counties and more than 115 million lives, Conduent’s HCI cloud-based platform centralizes and analyzes healthcare and community data to help hospitals, health departments, community collaboratives and non-profit organizations gain key insights about health in their communities and align resources to improve health of specific populations and geographies.



Used by hundreds of organizations across the country and impacting 530 counties and more than 115 million lives, cloud-based platform centralizes and analyzes healthcare and community data to help hospitals, health departments, community collaboratives and non-profit organizations gain key insights about health in their communities and align resources to improve health of specific populations and geographies. Maven: Conduent’s disease surveillance and outbreak management platform, Maven® , is currently used by more than 40 organizations, including government agencies, to manage cases of more than 90 communicable diseases. Its flexible design gives organizations the capability to customize disease tracking most prevalent to specific geographies or communities. The company recently announced a version of Maven to securely track, manage and report on cases of coronavirus, (COVID-19).



Conduent’s disease surveillance and outbreak management platform, , is currently used by more than 40 organizations, including government agencies, to manage cases of more than 90 communicable diseases. Its flexible design gives organizations the capability to customize disease tracking most prevalent to specific geographies or communities. The company a version of Maven to securely track, manage and report on cases of coronavirus, (COVID-19). Interactive Engagement Technologies: Bringing objects and environments to life, Conduent’s Interactive Engagement Technologies enhance user experiences and outcomes. Solutions include: Dara, Conduent’s Conversational AI Platform, which delivers a new level of self-service capabilities for a better, more personalized consumer experience; and Augmented Reality which allows physical environments or individual objects to become digital portals to relevant, personalized information that can be tailored to inform users, guide actions and connect to services based on users’ preferences and self-guided actions.

For more information, visit: https://www.conduent.com/insights/himss-2020/ .

