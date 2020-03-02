New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SMART MATERIALS MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868112/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global smart materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in r&d efforts to develop innovative materials.In addition, advances in shape memory alloys with high fatigue life is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart materials market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global smart materials market is segmented as below:

Materials:

o Piezoelectric Materials



o Shape Memory Alloys



o Thermoelectric Materials



o Rheological Fluids



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global smart materials market growth

This study identifies advances in shape memory alloys with high fatigue life as the prime reasons driving the global smart materials market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global smart materials market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global smart materials market, including some of the vendors such as Allegheny Technologies Inc., APC International Ltd., Arkema SA, CeramTec TopCo GmbH, CTS Corp., Kyocera Corp., LORD Corp., Metglas Inc., Piezo Kinetics Inc. and Solvay SA .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

