First, Nancy’s is pleased to introduce a brand new line of single-serve Organic Whole Milk Yogurt. Available in four flavors, Plain, Strawberry Vanilla, Mixed Berry, and Peach, Nancy’s Organic Whole Milk Yogurts are carefully crafted with organic milk from cows pasture-raised on family farms, and they feature 30+ billion live probiotics in every serving. These convenient, grab-and-go yogurts are USDA Certified Organic, and Non-GMO Project Verified, and are made without pectin or gelatin. The cultures do the work to make each spoonful rich, creamy and packed with live probiotics. make a delicious breakfast or an ideal snack to curb hunger. Nancy’s new Organic Whole Milk Yogurt make a delicious breakfast or an ideal snack to curb hunger and are be available in Sprouts Farmers Markets in March with additional retailers coming on board this spring.

Nancy’s news continues with the expansion of their popular Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurt line. Two decadent new flavors, Passion-Fruit Banana and Apple Cinnamon, join the line-up of existing favorites: Plain, Vanilla, Strawberry Hibiscus and Blueberry. Nancy’s introduced the first nationally distributed Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurt in the United States when their line launched in early 2019 and rose to become the leading Oatmilk Non-Dairy yogurt offering in natural food stores. The entire Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurt line is Non-GMO Project Verified and offers 6 grams of plant-based protein per serving. In addition to being vegan, they are also free from soy, peanuts and tree-nuts and offer a delicious gluten free option. All of Nancy’s Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurts are also are lower in sugar than similar flavors of competing brands, and they deliver the creaminess of dairy yogurt with billions of live non-dairy probiotics per serving.

“This year marks the 60th anniversary of Springfield Creamery, which is amazing, as it has been quite a journey. My parents started Springfield Creamery right out of college, in 1960. Today there are three generations of us working side-by-side every day. We still remain a family owned and operated company, right here in Oregon where we started,” said Sheryl Kesey Thompson, Co-owner/VP of Marketing.

Springfield Creamery and the Kesey family are considered Probiotic Pioneers, as they were the first company in the U.S. to add live probiotics to yogurt, back in 1970. From there the colorful history continues, with a Grateful Dead benefit concert in the early 1970’s to keep Springfield Creamery open in challenging financial times, to Huey Lewis as one of the first distributors for Nancy’s in the San Francisco Bay area. Today, Nancy’s Probiotic Food products are available across the U.S., as one of the top brands in the natural food dairy case.

“We are so honored by the decades of support our family and Nancy’s has received, and we are pleased to still be feeding generations of families healthy probiotic food, all these years later,” Sheryl Kesey Thompson added.

What’s New:

Nancy’s Organic Whole Milk Yogurts:

Flavors: Plain, Strawberry Vanilla, Mixed Berry, and Peach

Size: 5.3 oz

Price: $1.79-1.99

Availability: Sprouts Farmers Markets March 2020 with additional retailers nationwide this summer

Nancy’s Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurts:

Flavors: Passion Fruit-Banana, Apple Cinnamon

Size: 6oz.

Price: $1.49-1.99

Availability: Early 2020 in stores nationwide

Visit Nancy’s Probiotic Foods online at www.nancysyogurt.com or on social media @NancysYogurt.

