FREMONT, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuga , a leading global provider of connected vehicle and fleet technologies, today announced that it is partnering with Service Roundtable to offer comprehensive fleet management and GPS tracking for contractors, electricians, service and repair industries.



Azuga offers state of the art telematics and fleet management with flexibility, simple contract terms, and quality customer service. With safety at the core of the business, Azuga offers driver behavior modification through driver scorecards, in-cab buzzers, dual-facing dashcam, and coaching. As an affordable GPS tracking solution, Azuga is thrilled to be partnering with the members of Service Roundtable.

“Azuga is excited to become a preferred partner. Service Roundtable has a long history of providing contractors with tools that not only help businesses succeed, but thrive,” said CEO, Ananth Rani. “The symmetry between Azuga and Service Roundtable’s goal to put contractors first and remove operational roadblocks, while improving safety, is both refreshing and rewarding.”

As a preferred partner, members can expect to:

Track vehicles in real time

Limit distractions and reward driver excellence

Optimize fleet management by streamline dispatching and simplifying timecards

Measure mileage and vehicle utilization

Monitor driver performance, including hard braking, speeding and rapid acceleration

Protect the business and employees with a dual-facing dashcam

About Azuga

Azuga, backed by Sumeru Equity Partners, is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping our customers turn data from vehicles and their use into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides reliable end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies and automotive industry suppliers, through leading hardware technology, the Azuga One platform, award-winning fleet applications and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution is used by thousands of businesses—from the small fleet of a few vehicles up to several thousand—and is lauded by customers for its ease-of-use, robust features and affordable pricing. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.

For more information, visit https://www.azuga.com and follow us on Twitter @Azuga_GPS.

Contact:

Jeremy Collins

(916)295-8900

jeremyc@azuga.com