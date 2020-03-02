COSTA MESA, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, celebrates its Mexican heritage and employee-first culture by commissioning a new mural on the walls of its restaurant on Olympic Blvd, in East Los Angeles.



Los Angeles is the mural capital of the world, yet sixty percent of Los Angeles’ murals are disappearing due to gentrification. El Pollo Loco is committed to preserving the essential part of Los Angeles culture by resuscitating the city’s disappearing murals. At the end of 2019, El Pollo Loco celebrated with a mural at its first restaurant on Alvarado Street in McArthur Park.

This week, the company unveiled its second installation. The mural is inspired by the children and grandchildren of long-time employees who work in the Olympic restaurant. Their family stories and experiences are as diverse as the community itself. This artistic masterpiece was brought to life by Paola Delfín, esteemed Mexican artist whose work is influenced by illustrations, organic forms and a mixture of uncommon materials. Her mural work is a story of movement, while meshing the empty wall space with fluid lines to explore the beauty and fragility of the images.

“El Pollo Loco is committed to preserving Los Angeles’ mural culture by using our restaurant store fronts as the new canvasses for these murals. We are especially excited about our latest creation and partnership with the amazing muralist, Paola Delfín. This mural has special significance because it is a portrait of the children and grandchildren of our employees who work in this restaurant. We wanted to honor them because every day they honor us,” said Bernard Acoca, President and Chief Executive Officer at El Polo Loco.

Please visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube to view the supporting video.

Olympic Blvd Mural: https://youtu.be/vHR9DDOleYY

Alvarado Street Mural: https://youtu.be/ufAyEYyFmWk

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03ffe11b-d5ab-408b-9527-7599c6ff4938