LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles presents a special showcase with U.S.-based fashion designer Hiromi Asai, known for her elegant contemporary spin on the heritage and craftsmanship of the Japanese kimono. Taking place on Saturday, March 28 from 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. and coinciding with L.A. Fashion Week, “Hiromi Asai – Artisanal Kimono Fabric in Modern Fashion” will spotlight 16 looks from her recent menswear collections, followed by a talk by the designer and expert artisans who help to craft her fabrics through age-old textile techniques. The event will also feature Asai’s acclaimed creation, the “1,000 Year Coat” – which debuted at this year’s New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, and celebrates the kimono’s more than 1,000-year-old history in Japan and her belief that the kimono is not restricted to just one form.



Asai has been creating exquisite contemporary garments with fabrics made by traditional kimono artisans since 2016, as a way of honoring and reviving their craft and focusing on the true essence of the kimono – its fabric, developed through age-old processes with deep cultural significance. As kimono fabric is very different from most fabrics typically used in Western fashion, Asai developed a unique, bespoke approach to integrate these textiles into contemporary styles.

The kimono is perhaps the most recognizable symbol of Japanese fashion history, dating back over a thousand years to the Heian court (794-1185 A.D.), and associated with luxury, craftsmanship, and refinement. However, the market for traditional kimonos has been shrinking, along with the ranks of artisanal dyers, weavers and suppliers, with many calling it an “existential crisis” for the form. Fortunately, a new generation of innovative designers like Hiromi Asai are bringing this icon to life in fresh, often unexpected forms – like menswear on the runways of international fashion shows.

Recently expanding from womenswear to menswear and artisanal suits, Asai collaborates with Japan’s foremost experts in techniques such as jacquard weave, Rinzu figured satin, Nuitori embroidery and lacing, and ancient processes of coloring, including Bokashizome ombre and Hikizome brush dyeing as well as Yuzen hand resist dyeing. She works closely not only with the fabric makers, but with diverse production partners in Japan including pattern-makers, sewers, and tailors, to ensure all elements of a design can come together smoothly and beautifully.

Program Details:

Date: Saturday, March 28, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Showcase of 16 looks from Asai’s latest collections

Presentation of the “1,000 Year Coat”

Talk: Hiromi Asai and two of her artisan collaborators, Mr. Yuji Shibata and Mr. Toru Yamamoto (traveling from Japan specially for this event)

Complimentary

About HIROMI ASAI

Hiromi Asai is a U.S.-based fashion designer. She established the New York-based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, in 2016. HIROMI ASAI creates simple and sophisticated men's styles, all made from the finest Japanese textiles, which are produced by traditional handmade kimono manufacturing techniques.



HIROMI ASAI first presented a womenswear collection on the runway at 2016 F/W New York Fashion Week. HIROMI ASAI then expanded her collection to menswear, presenting her first men’s collection, all made of kimono textiles, at Pitti Uomo and several major trade shows in the U.S. every season. Since September 2019, HIROMI ASAI has been demonstrating the seasonal collections at the New York and Paris Fashion Weeks.

HIROMI ASAI collections have been covered by international media including NBC News, Newsweek, AFP, and SOMA Magazine.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. The 2nd floor features a gallery space and the 5th floor hosts a Japanese restaurant, relaxing library, and event venue, along with spectacular views of Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles

