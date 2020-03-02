Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 2 March 2020 at 16:00





This stock exchange release corrects mistakes in below mentioned sections of the financial statements of Digitalist Group Plc for the financial period 2019 appended to the stock exchange release published on 28 February 2020 at 9 a.m.:



Page 41 (Balance sheet of the parent company / FAS):

- Shares in Group companies

- Investments total

- Total Non-Current Assets

- Assets total

Page 42 (Balance sheet of the parent company / FAS):

- Liabilities total

The amended financial statements are appended to this stock exchange release.

In addition Digitalist Group Plc’s Financial Statements 2019 have been published and published on the company's website at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/financial/financial-statements.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Petteri Poutiainen

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Mervi Södö, Interim CFO, tel. +358 40 136 5959, mervi.sodo@digitalistgroup.com

