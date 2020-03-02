STAMFORD, Conn., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior business and technology leaders from more than a dozen enterprises in Europe will participate in a one-of-a-kind, immersive learning experience at the ISG Digital Innovation Regional Experience™: Amsterdam, hosted by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III).

The day-and-a-half event, March 5–6 at the Cognizant Digital Studio in Amsterdam, will offer enterprise leaders an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the latest customer experience, analytics, intelligent and connected technologies, as well as workplace of the future offerings and strategies to scale cloud for enterprise agility.

“The Cognizant innovation center in Amsterdam is an impressive, cutting-edge digital factory that will allow our guests to immerse themselves in the latest thinking about artificial intelligence, digital customer experience, 5G networks, cybersecurity and more,” said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA and host of the ISG Digital Innovation Regional Experience. “We expect this experience to be informative and inspirational as we explore new ways to drive success through new business models and transformed operations.”

Building on the success of previous ISG Digital Innovation Tours in India and the United States, this is the first Digital Innovation Tour connecting senior executives in Europe with service providers, ISG thought leaders and industry peers.

“We are honored to host these business and technology leaders for a unique, hands-on learning experience,” said Hall. “Collectively, these companies represent more than $650 billion in revenue and $1 trillion in market capitalization, making this a powerful gathering of economic power focused on the possibilities of digital transformation.”

In a full day of demonstrations at the Cognizant Digital Studio, one of the largest digital innovation and delivery centers in the Benelux region, participants will explore the process of designing and building software for end-to-end business processes at scale across IoT, data analytics, AI and cloud. A series of interactive exhibits will offer the chance to see and touch specific client and general innovations with the experts who created them.

The event also will allow participating enterprises to explore specific options suited to their particular business needs, along with relevant case studies by industry. For more information, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

