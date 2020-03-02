PITTSBURGH, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in coherent optics, today announced the introduction of its 64 Gbaud integrated coherent transmitter-receiver optical subassembly (IC-TROSA), the industry’s first, for the 400ZR standard in datacenter interconnects.



The rapid growth in transmission capacity requirements in optical backbone networks and between datacenters is driving the demand for next-generation transmission platforms that can scale more economically, with increasing power efficiency and in smaller form factors. II-VI’s IC-TROSA is a highly integrated coherent optics subassembly with an embedded optical amplifier that can deliver up to 0 dBm of output power in ultradense pluggable form factors, including OSFP and QSFP-DD.

“Building on the success of our integrated tunable transmitter-receiver assembly, we are now excited to introduce our next-generation integrated coherent optics platform, a giant leap in integration density and a new benchmark for the industry,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “Our new IC-TROSA demonstrates the inherent power of a world-class indium phosphide technology platform that not only can lead the industry in the migration to 400ZR coherent optics, but also drive a broad range of use cases beyond what competing technologies can achieve, based on its highly differentiated performance in output power.”

The IC-TROSA can support various modulation formats of up to 16QAM at baud rates of up to 64 Gbaud in a flex-grid environment, with full C-band support.

II-VI will be honored as the Lightwave Innovation Reviews High-Score Recipient for the IC-TROSA at OFC 2020, March 10-12, at the San Diego Convention Center.

II-VI at OFC 2020, March 10-12, Booth #3214

II-VI will showcase at OFC 2020 new products that make possible the 5G optical access and transport infrastructure, hyperscale datacenters, and LiDAR. These innovations enable communications networks to instantly ferry information across large distances and allow hyperscale datacenters to rapidly compile and analyze massive amounts of data. These capabilities will help bring to market new high-bandwidth and low-latency applications such as autonomous driving, telemedicine, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, transforming a broad range of industries as well as our daily lives.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .