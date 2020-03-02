SXSW Marks the Release of the First Slate of Content from the Unknown 9 Storyworld – Including a Novel, Comic Book and Podcast



Reflector Hosting the SXSW Interactive Opening Party with Kaytranada in Addition to Larger Immersive Experience to Celebrate the Unveiling of the Studio’s Debut Property

AUSTIN, Texas, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The debut of the mysterious Unknown 9 Storyworld from Alexandre Amancio’s transmedia storytelling studio, Reflector Entertainment, is launching at this year’s SXSW Festival where a massive takeover has been staged to unveil the first Unknown 9 novel, comic book and podcast.

Starting off SXSW in a big way, Reflector Entertainment is hosting the festival’s Interactive opening party at ACL Live as the evening’s official sponsor and is having DJ and producer Kaytranada as the headline performer for the event. Attendees will be ushered into an otherworldly experience and performance providing a firsthand glimpse into the world of Unknown 9.

In what is sure to be one of the biggest and most exciting activations at SXSW this year, Reflector is also unveiling the Incident, an ambitious immersive event that will allow participants to join in the excavation of a paranormal dig-site adjacent to the SXSW convention centre. This exciting and wholly original event, led by creative director Christopher Sandberg, will run throughout the entirety of the festival and lay the very foundations of the Unknown 9 mythology. The broader Unknown 9 universe features interconnected media and content offerings with intersecting characters and storylines that form a rich and immersive Storyworld.

SXSW also marks the official launch of the studio's first slate of Unknown 9 products, which will include a mystery thriller by bestselling author Layton Green entitled Genesis, an original podcast called Out of Sight, co-produced with Gideon Media, and a comic book, Torment. These various offerings are all standalone products, but when experienced in tandem, they form a broader narrative and lead to a greater appreciation of the mysterious Unknown 9 universe.

“It is our great hope that with the launch of Unknown 9, we will inspire how studios develop their own original properties going forward,” says Amancio. “While we wish for audiences to discover the world of Unknown 9 through all of its various product offerings, we love the fact that we offer every individual an opportunity to engage with the Storyworld in a way that speaks to their own preferences, in whatever format they choose. Every fan’s journey through the Unknown 9 Storyworld will be their own journey into the rich mythology we’ve created for them.”

Alexandre Amancio will be delivering an official SXSW panel picker session on “A Journey Through the Universes of Transmedia IP” on Tuesday, March 17, from 5 pm to 6 pm at the JW Marriott at 110 E 2nd St in Room 203– 204.

In addition to the launch of Genesis, Out of Sight and Torment, Reflector is also developing a AAA game set in the Unknown 9 Storyworld, as well as other yet-to-be-revealed premium content offerings.

Starting March 13, the Unknown 9 novel, podcast, and comic book will be available on their website: https://unknown9.com/ . Additionally, the novel, Genesis, will be available in paperback and eBook from Amazon , Apple Books , Barnes & Noble , Chapters/Indigo and Hudson and in audiobook on Audible; the comic book, Torment, will be available through Comixology; and the podcast, Out of Sight, will be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Additional details for each can be found below:

ABOUT GENESIS (NOVEL): Book one of a thrilling trilogy, Genesis catapults Andie, a young astrophysicist, into a global race for a reality- bending device. As she evades a dangerous organization determined to seize the technology, Andie finds herself embroiled in a mystery that could unravel the very fabric of the universe.

ABOUT OUT OF SIGHT (PODCAST): Blake Erlich is a paranormal investigator cursed with knowing things he wishes he didn’t. Along with his enigmatic companion Lazari, he travels the country seeking out regular people with uncanny stories—those with knowledge of the Unknown.

ABOUT TORMENT (COMIC BOOK): Jaden Crowe was born near a Terminal, enigmatic places where the lines between our reality and another blur, making him a magnet for things lurking on the other side. Following an instinctive act of heroism, Jaden becomes the focus of a mysterious organization—one that may hold the key to the shadowy world that haunts him.

ABOUT INCIDENT (IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE) The Incident is a massively immersive event produced for Reflector Entertainment by The company P, as the launching pad for the Unknown 9 Storywolrd. Incident is staged outdoors at the 4th/Red River parking lot during SxSW and invites visitors to help emergency personnel with the excavation of strange objects being unearthed from an Austin subway line. There is actually no record of a subway in Austin... this fact being part of the mystery.

About Reflector Entertainment

Headquartered in Montreal, Reflector is a new breed of studio working with top talent to create high-quality content for a global audience. Our true transmedia approach centres around the creation of Storyworlds, expansive universes that allow us to tell richer, deeper stories that connect with fans everywhere.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2020 will take place March 13–22, 2020.

