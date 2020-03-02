Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Vehicle Leasing Market in Mexico, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study sheds light on the market size across passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and fleet and company-car (true fleet) segments.



The Mexican vehicle leasing industry is experiencing challenges due to a variety of reasons including macro-economic factors, such as tight public investments, trade tensions with the United States, and the global economic slowdown. However, the change in the government after the 2018 general elections is expected to open new opportunities in the market. While outright purchase continues to be the most preferred car finance option among fleets, there is significant scope for growth for leasing in the medium-term. However, it is only possible through strategic product planning and consumer education.



Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing number of challenges faced by companies in regards to their mobility needs. These include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Businesses in the present market conditions are focused on their core products and services and seek to outsource all other support activities.



Mobility is a significant department - starting from fleet purchase to remarketing at a competitive price - for each of the segments in the value chain, unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can arise. Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free mobility, on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among other benefits. This has, in turn, driven the growth of the leasing market, given it a structure, and regulated the ecosystem.



Study Coverage



The company car segment is discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and growth potential of financial leasing, operational leasing, and outright purchase. The analysis takes into account historical data and current market conditions and insights and opinions from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities (over the 2018-2023 period).



In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolio, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year, 2018. The evolution of any industry depends on factors, such as transformational trends that are linked to the macro-economic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rental, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains.

The study also covers the evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to leverage and the strategic imperatives, which aid in their pursuit of growth and success.

Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space (region-specific) and offers a detailed account of the key trends, market overview, and outlook.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements - New Fleet and Company Car Registrations

Market Engineering Measurements - Fleet and Company Car Parc

2. Research Scope and Definitions

Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Market Definitions

Market Structure

Fleet Segmentation

Car Sharing

3. Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

4. Total Market for Fleet and Company Cars

Total New Fleet and Company Car Registrations

Total New Fleet and Company Car Parc

5. Total New Company Car Registrations and Parc Analysis by Funding Type

Total New Company Car Registrations

Total Company Car Parc

6. Competitor Market Shares

Operational Leasing Market

Financial Leasing Market

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives

8. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0n09d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900