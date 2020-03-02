DENVER, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced a new partnership with Bitdefender , a global cybersecurity leader protecting more than 500 million systems across 150 countries, to deliver Bitdefender Cloud Security for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) including advanced prevention, detection, and automatic response layers to partners across North America.



“Touted as the world’s best antivirus by security software testing, we are thrilled to offer our partners Bitdefender Cloud Security for MSPs and add-on products,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “As cyberattacks continue to rise, it is critical for partners to provide robust cloud security stacks to their clients. With the addition of Bitdefender’s cloud security solutions—custom-built for the MSP—partners can fully protect customers against ransomware, zero-day malware, fileless attacks, and other sophisticated threats with one agent, managed from a single console.”

Recently, Bitdefender was named a Leader in independent research and advisory firm Forrester’s “The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Workload Security (CWS), Q4 2019” report. The cybersecurity leader acts as a security protection in the digital era with an easy-to-use, intuitive security solution.

Bitdefender won AV-Comparatives’ Product of the Year award last year for the fourth time, racking up more wins than any other firm in the past 10 years. The latest award comes after Bitdefender earned the maximum Advanced+ ratings in tests conducted throughout 2019 covering Malware Protection, Performance, Advanced Threat Protection, and other categories.

In addition to Bitdefender Cloud Security for MSPs, Pax8 partners can access and sell the company’s single agent solution with add-on products through their GravityZone MSP security platform, including Email security, Security for Exchange, Patch Management, Full Disk Encryption, Security for Virtual Servers, Advanced Threat Security, and Endpoint Detection Response. Through the Pax8 portal, partners can see and easily manage daily product usage that can also be automatically synced with their preferred PSA tool.

“We are extremely excited about the partnership between Pax8 and Bitdefender,” said Jason Eberhardt, vice president of Cloud and MSP at Bitdefender. “We have a unique offering, that can help MSPs and their end-users implement a complete security posture with our add-ons, and one agent. Pax8 has a unique way of looking at the industry, offering the ability to bring many solutions together for a complete, partner-ready offering. Their passion and commitment to their partners is why we are a perfect match. Together we will be able to expand our reach into the partner community and security posture across the industry.”

To trial Bitdefender Cloud Security for MSPs or to learn more, please contact the cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for the smart connected home, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centers and Cloud infrastructure. Today, Bitdefender and its Labs is also the provider vendor of choice, embedded in over 38% of the world’s security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on.