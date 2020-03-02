New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Split Air Conditioner (AC) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868110/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global split air conditioner (ac) provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing preference for split acs over traditional acs .In addition, emergence of smart split acs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global split air conditioner (ac) as well.



Market Segmentation

The global split air conditioner (ac) is segmented as below:

Product:

o Ductless



o VRF



o Ducted



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global split air conditioner (ac) growth

This study identifies emergence of smart split acs as the prime reasons driving the global split air conditioner (ac) growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global split air conditioner (ac)

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global split air conditioner (ac) , including some of the vendors such as Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliance Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

