LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, “Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) and Windstream Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, “Windstream”) jointly announced today that the mediation overseen by the Honorable Shelley C. Chapman has culminated in an agreement in principle (the “Settlement”) to resolve any and all claims and causes of action that have been or may be asserted against Uniti by Windstream, including all litigation brought by Windstream and certain of its creditors in the context of Windstream’s bankruptcy. The Settlement is additionally supported by lenders that own more than 72% of Windstream’s outstanding first lien debt and more than one-third each of its second lien creditors and unsecured note holders, including affiliates of Elliott Management Corporation, Windstream’s largest creditor, and other members of the ad hoc first lien Windstream creditors group. The Settlement is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documentation and certain regulatory approvals and conditions precedent, including bankruptcy court approval and Uniti’s U.S. federal income tax compliance. All litigation between Windstream and Uniti will be stayed while the parties negotiate and prepare the definitive documentation implementing the Settlement. Certain material terms of the Settlement are described below.
Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uniti, commented, “We are pleased to have achieved a mutually beneficial outcome for both Uniti and Windstream, which has been our stated goal from the beginning. This agreement has substantial strategic value for Uniti as it immediately allows the company to expand its national fiber footprint with approximately 450,000 new fiber strand miles and 1.8 million of existing fiber strand miles that are able to be leased by Uniti to a third party. The agreement also provides further expansion in the coming years for additional fiber deployment with our commitment to invest up to $1.75 billion of capital in Uniti-owned, Windstream-leased assets. Approximately 90% of our committed capital as part of the settlement agreement will be used to acquire or build new REIT eligible fiber assets with attractive yields. We look forward to a strong working relationship with Windstream as we focus on enhancing Windstream’s competitive position and the network Windstream leases from Uniti.”
Tony Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Windstream, stated, “Our agreement with Uniti will provide substantial fiber-based network investments for Windstream to significantly expand 1 Gigabit internet service for consumers, positioning the company for sustainable growth and margin expansion upon emergence from restructuring. Our goal remains to emerge from restructuring as soon as possible under the best possible terms for Windstream and all our stakeholders.”
SUMMARY OF SETTLEMENT TERMS
A summary of the settlement terms are as follows:
° $400 million in consideration paid in quarterly cash installments over five years, at an annual interest rate of 9%, which amount may be fully paid after one year, resulting in total payments ranging from $432 - $490 million;
° $244.5 million of proceeds from, and conditioned upon, the sale of Uniti’s stock to certain creditors of Windstream as described below.
For further details regarding the settlement, please refer to the 8-K filing dated today that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
ABOUT UNITI
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2019, Uniti owns 6.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 630 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.
ABOUT WINDSTREAM
Windstream Holdings, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit Windstream’s newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact including those regarding the results of the potential settlement and its impact on Uniti.
Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “estimate(s),” “foresee(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. Although Uniti and Windstream believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that their expectations will be attained. In particular, the announcement is of an agreement in principle and its implementation is subject to various uncertainties, including the need to negotiate definitive documentation and obtain various approvals.
