BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). In the continuing effort to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) both overseas and domestically, SteraMist has officially been declared the official decontamination technology of the Seoul City Metro Transit in South Korea.



South Korea’s national total of COVID-19 cases has grown to over 4,000 according the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Detecting the early stages of COVID-19 infection can prove to be difficult, and direct contact with the virus that are on common surfaces such as railings, vending machines and train seats in rapid transit systems worldwide are thought to be a mechanism for transference.

An established five-year TOMI authorized distributor in South Korea, GD Sciences, has begun to address this problem by utilizing SteraMist technology in transit systems, focusing primarily on the metropolitan transit system of South Korea’s capital city, Seoul. The annual ridership of the Seoul Metropolitan Subway is over 1.2 billion. This application has allowed SteraMist to become a critical line of defense as a preventative measure against the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Joseph So, the CEO of GD Sciences, states, “We experienced a similar outbreak with MERS years ago and have dealt with these types of infectious disease outbreaks in the past. The number of confirmed patients is higher than five years ago, but rest assured that Seoul’s Metro System is in safe hands with the use of SteraMist decontamination equipment and its rapid ease of application with six-log (99.9999%) efficacy.”

On-site application of SteraMist has been tested throughout transportation venues in the metro subway trains, treating surfaces such as seating, handles, vending machines, walls, floors, and doors. Joining the workers treating the area with SteraMist was Seoul’s mayor, Park Won-soon. Seeing the success of SteraMist disinfection, the mayor has hired GD Science to service the Seoul Metropolitan Rapid Transit Corporation (SMRT).

TOMI’s CEO, Dr. Halden Shane, states, “We are pleased to announce this opportunity to help protect the city of Seoul and fight the ongoing threat of COVID-19 by ensuring a healthier transit environment through SteraMist. Just as new cases of infection are continuously growing in countries around the world, this is yet another step in our commitment to global cooperation as we continue to innovate for a safer world in the face of new and existing pathogen threats.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com .

