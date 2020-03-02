ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 MARCH, 2020 AT 16.35

ROBIT PLC'S ANNUAL REPORT 2019 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

Robit Plc's Annual Report 2019 has today been published in Finnish and English in pdf format on the company's internet pages at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/



The Annual Report contains the Board of Directors' Review and the Financial Statements 2019.

The Financial Statements includes Consolidated Financial Statements, Robit Plc Parent Company Statements and the Auditor's Report. A pdf-file of the Annual Report 2019 is attached to this release.



Robit Plc has published Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement 2019 separately. Both statements are available at: https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ .





ROBIT PLC

Ilkka Miettinen, CFO

Additional information:

Ilkka Miettinen, CFO

Tel. +358 50 384 8318

ilkka.miettinen@robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services. Robit has 13 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 115 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, the UK and the USA. Robit’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com .

Attachment