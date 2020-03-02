02.03.2020: Borregaard ASA ("Borregaard", OSE ticker: BRG)

On 2 March 2020 primary insider Tuva Barnholt, Senior Vice President Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing, exercised 20,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 42.24 per share.

In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 20,000 own shares from Tuva Barnholt at an average price of NOK 101.18 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 11 April 2019.

After the transaction, Tuva Barnholt owns 20,381 shares and has 45,000 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,558,207. Borregaard owns 108,097 treasury shares, representing 0.11% of the total number of shares outstanding.

