18 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in number of patent-expired drugs.In addition, increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services is anticipated to boost the growth of the global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is segmented as below:

End-user:

o Pharma And Biotech Companies



o CROs



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market growth

This study identifies increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services as the prime reasons driving the global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market, including some of the vendors such as Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

