Portland, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital signage market garnered $17.23 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow $32.12 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.

Surge in demand for power-efficient display panels, rapid digitalization & lowered demand for conventional billboards, and increase in prominence for 4K and Ultra-HD devices propel the growth of the global digital signage market. However, implementation of alternatives such as widescreen hinders the growth. Contrarily, emerging display technologies including quantum dots & micro LED along with rise in preference for large-screen displays would offer a range of opportunities for the key market players.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1028

On the basis of offering, the hardware segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in demand in commercial sector, growth of retail sector, and rise in activities of infrastructural development in emerging countries.

In terms of technology, the indoor segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share. This is attributed to increase in popularity among small and medium enterprises around the globe. However, the outdoor segment is estimated register the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North America garnered nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2026. This is due to increase in hospitality, growth in the retail sector, and tourism activities in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high demand for digital signage along with technological innovations in the electronics sector.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1028

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Sony Corporation, Planer System Inc., NEC Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Volanti Displays, iSEMC (HHSD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and ViewSonic Corporation. They have adopted various strategies including expansions, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Related Studies:

Digital-Out-Of-Home Market Expected To Reach $ 8,393.30 Million, Globally, By 2023

Global Interactive Kiosk Market is Expected to Reach $29.14 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com