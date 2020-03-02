The Extraordinary General Meeting of Grieg Seafood ASA will be held in the company's premises at Grieg Gaarden, C. Sundts gate 17/19 in Bergen, Norway, on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 10:00 am (CEST).

The notice is attached both in Norwegian and English.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments