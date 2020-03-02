MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), is pleased to announce that Surrey Digital Printing (the Company) in Surrey, British Columbia has acquired the AccurioWide 200 wide format printer. The unique capabilities of the AccurioWide 200 will allow the Company to greatly expand its service offering.



“We knew we wanted to start bringing large format projects in-house for our customers, and we went with Konica Minolta due to the exceptional quality of service and support we were already receiving with our three small format Konica Minolta printers,” says Jared Cotterill, Vice President of Surrey Digital Printing. “Our AccurioWide 200 has been exceptional so far, allowing us to print high-quality projects for our customers on almost every substrate possible, including foamcore, aluminum, wood, and glass.”

Since the installation of the AccurioWide 200 in December 2019, the Company has grown their product offering and client base and expects to double its wide format revenue in 2020. Wide format printing has applications in every industry, from engineering, construction, and architecture to education and real estate.

“We are so excited that Surrey Digital has expanded their Konica Minolta portfolio to become the first in B.C. to install the AccurioWide 200,” says Mike Wildbore, Director of Business Development, Wide Format Printing for Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “They have already put out some fantastic wide format work with the new technology, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next. We look forward to helping them continue to grow and reach new markets.”

Konica Minolta’s AccurioWide 200 is equipped with UV LED lamps that enable it to print on a wider range of substrates, and up to a width of 2.0 metres. The device is equipped with Konica Minolta 1024i print heads with UV ink technology to incorporate more colour pigment per droplet, enabling stunning image quality up to 1440 dpi while reducing ink consumption per square foot compared to other printers on the market.

About Surrey Digital Printing

Surrey Digital Printing is a printing firm with strong roots in reprographics that has evolved to include specialty wide format along with small format solutions. Since opening its doors in 2006, Surrey Digital Printing has prided itself on offering its clients high quality printing and finishing with second-to-none customer service. For more information, please visit www.surreydigital.com .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in the Graphic Communications Industry. With our comprehensive portfolio, we provide award-winning production, industrial print and inkjet solutions. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

