SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of targeted regenerative antibodies to repair a broad range of tissues, today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer, Craig Parker, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. The presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.



Combining an understanding of Wnt pathway biology in specific disease settings with advanced antibody engineering techniques, Surrozen designs and develops tissue specific antibodies that have the potential to regenerate tissue in grave diseases including cirrhotic liver disease, inflammatory bowel disease, lung and airway diseases like IPF and COPD, neurodegenerative diseases and retinopathies.

About Surrozen’s Proprietary Antibody Platforms and Harnessing Wnt Signaling

The Wnt signaling pathway plays a critical role in stem cell maintenance, tissue regeneration and other important developmental processes. Since its founding in 2016, Surrozen has developed two proprietary platforms to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for the potential treatment of injury and disease. Surrozen Wnt Signal Activators, also referred to as SWAPs ( S urrozen W nt Signal A ctivating P roteins), are bi-specific full-length human (IGg) antibodies that directly modulate the canonical Wnt signaling pathway in target tissue. Surrozen Wnt Protein Enhancers, also referred to as SWEETS ( S urrozen W nt Signal E nhancer E ngineered for T issue S pecificity), are uniquely engineered antibodies that mimic the activity of endogenous R-spondin.