Irvine, CA, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Team Real Estate is proud to offer the First Impressions Concierge program, providing home sellers the ability to upgrade their home with zero out-of-pocket costs until their home closes escrow.

Available exclusively to home sellers working with a First Team Real Estate sales professional, First Impressions Concierge is a designer-led home preparation service developed to help sellers capture top-dollar for their home in the shortest possible timeframe. Offering an extensive catalog of services, First Impressions Concierge includes – but is not limited to – cosmetic updates, general repairs, professional staging services, window treatments, landscaping, organizing and packing services.

According to a recent study, unstaged homes sit on the market an average of 143 days. However, if staged pre-listing, homes averaged only 23 days on the market. Using these statistics and local trends on the market, First Team agents work with sellers to determine which services can most significantly increase a home’s value, and decide how to best utilize the First Impressions Concierge. Home improvements are handled by a professional project manager overseeing everything with licensed, insured and vetted providers to transform client properties, with no required cash out-of-pocket for homeowners.

“We’re proud to continue serving Southern California at the highest possible level with our First Impressions Concierge program,” said Michele Harrington, Chief Operations Officer and Broker of Record of First Team. “Our exclusive program gives our agents and their clients the opportunity to enhance the condition of the home prior to going to the market, without the upfront out-of-pocket expense. First Impressions Concierge is a true differentiator in the marketplace, adding to First Team’s ability to deliver the highest level of personalized service to achieve maximum results.”

A complement to the full suite of company provided tools, technology, and support, First Impressions Concierge is just one more way First Team Real Estate agents are offering Southern California homeowners unmatched service through innovative and tactical marketing strategies. To learn more, visit firstteam.com/concierge.

