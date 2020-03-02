PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that its U.S. Commercial Management Liability unit has partnered with Fisher Phillips, LLP, a leading U.S. labor and employment law firm, to offer risk control capabilities in English and Japanese to its Japan-headquartered Employment Practices Liability (EPL) insureds.



Mr. Ray Santiago, Executive Vice President and U.S. Head of Commercial Management Liability and Financial Institutions for Sompo International, said, “For many years, Sompo International has been a leading global market for professional liability, including EPL. We are pleased to expand the risk control support we provide to include in-language services for our Japanese-based EPL clients through our partnership with Fisher Phillips.”

Sompo International’s U.S. Commercial Management Liability team offers primary and excess Employment Practices Liability coverage to clients, including Japanese companies with operations in the United States. Sompo International has partnered with Fisher Phillips to offer Japan-headquartered insureds a suite of employment liability risk control services available in English or Japanese. In addition to complimentary education and training on current U.S. employment law issues, the partnership offers Sompo International’s EPL insureds the opportunity to connect directly with Fisher Phillips attorneys via a dedicated telephone hotline. Sompo International’s EPL clients may also access a full range of additional advisory and compliance-related services from Fisher Phillips at reduced rates.

Mr. Joseph Kelly, Senior Vice President and U.S. EPL National Practice Leader for Sompo International, said, “Our partnership with Fisher Phillips builds on our longstanding commitment to offering a range of risk mitigation and education services to help companies operating in the U.S. minimize their workplace-related exposures. The in-language training and advisory services available to our clients through Fisher Phillips strengthens our ability to help Japanese companies and their U.S.-based operations navigate the nuances and complexities of U.S. employment law.”

To learn more, Sompo International insureds may contact Joseph Kelly, Senior Vice President and U.S. EPL National Practice Leader for Sompo International, +1.312.980.5280 or jokelly@sompo-intl.com and Anna Palermini, Underwriter, Commercial Management Liability, +1.312.980.5322 or apalermini@sompo-intl.com , or Fisher Phillips representatives Nan Sato, +1-267-902-7905, nsato@fisherphillips.com and Jeff Winchester, +1-206-693-5068, jwinchester@fisherphillips.com .

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

