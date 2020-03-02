FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 28th February 2020













2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 66,849,516



































































































































































































































































































4.51835%







































(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 66,849,516



































































































































































































































































































4.51835%









































(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 4,300 85.71 Purchase 500 85.71 Purchase 4,300 85.71 Purchase 3,100 85.71 Purchase 7,800 85.71 Purchase 50 83.98 Purchase 600 85.71 Purchase 100 85.71 Purchase 1,500 85.71 Purchase 500 85.71 Purchase 4,000 85.71 Purchase 2,700 85.71 Purchase 400 85.71 Purchase 200 85.71 Purchase 1,300 85.71 Purchase 22,800 84.11 Purchase 4,498 84.11 Purchase 600 85.04 Purchase 55,600 85.71 Purchase 6,900 85.71 Purchase 100 85.71 Purchase 4,600 85.71 Purchase 600 85.71 Purchase 600 85.71 Purchase 1,480 85.71 Purchase 63,744 85.71 Purchase 1,508 85.71 Purchase 3,783 85.71 Purchase 1,884 85.71 Purchase 3,777 85.71 Purchase 405 85.71 Purchase 1,100 85.71 Purchase 900 85.71 Purchase 22,000 85.71 Purchase 400 85.71 Purchase 500 85.71 Purchase 3,600 85.71 Purchase 2,700 85.71 Purchase 704 85.71 Purchase 268 85.71 Purchase 2,000 85.71 Sale 900 85.27 Sale 84 83.21 Sale 5,928 85.71 Sale 9,329 85.71 Sale 500 85.71 Sale 400 85.71 Sale 1,500 85.71 Sale 200 83.06 Sale 500 85.71 Sale 900 85.71 Sale 200 83.03 Sale 600 85.71 Sale 1,100 85.71 Sale 200 85.71 Sale 500 85.71 Sale 400 85.71 Sale 200 85.71 Sale 100 85.71 Sale 275,590 85.71 Sale 22,225 85.71 Sale 505 85.71 Sale 6,900 85.71 Sale 1,948 85.71 Sale 974 85.71 Sale 475 85.71

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



