97 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global human capital management (hcm) solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for automated recruitment processes.In addition, trends is anticipated to boost the growth of the global human capital management (hcm) solutions market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global human capital management (hcm) solutions market is segmented as below:

Application:

o Core HR



o Talent



o Workforce



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global human capital management (hcm) solutions market growth

This study identifies trends as the prime reasons driving the global human capital management (hcm) solutions market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global human capital management (hcm) solutions market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global human capital management (hcm) solutions market, including some of the vendors such as Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc. and Workday Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

