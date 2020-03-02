BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) announced today that it has filed its 2019 annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at bpy.brookfield.com and a hard copy will be provided to unitholders and other interested parties free-of-charge upon request.



Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.



Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $545 billion in assets under management.

Contact:

Matt Cherry

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 212-417-7488

Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com