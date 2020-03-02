BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today that it has filed its 2019 annual report on Form 10-K, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the SEC on EDGAR. This document is also available on the website and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders and other interested parties free-of-charge upon request.



Brookfield Property REIT Inc. also announced it has changed the ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Stock Market of its Class A stock from “BPR” to “BPYU” and for its Series A preferred stock from “BPRAP” to “BPYUP”. Trading under the new symbol is effective today, Monday, March 2, 2020.

About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in Brookfield Property Partners in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

