Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 2, 2020
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: February 24, 2020
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|24-Feb-2020
|FR0000130650
|78,272
|149.5351
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|24-Feb-2020
|FR0000130650
|21,250
|149.5336
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|24-Feb-2020
|FR0000130650
|11,500
|149.5878
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|24-Feb-2020
|FR0000130650
|32,835
|149.5007
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|24-Feb-2020
|FR0000130650
|25,092
|149.6902
|XPAR
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
