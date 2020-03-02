Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 2, 2020

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: February 24, 2020

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 24-Feb-2020 FR0000130650 78,272 149.5351 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 24-Feb-2020 FR0000130650 21,250 149.5336 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 24-Feb-2020 FR0000130650 11,500 149.5878 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 24-Feb-2020 FR0000130650 32,835 149.5007 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 24-Feb-2020 FR0000130650 25,092 149.6902 XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:

Investor Relations

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 61 62 69 24

