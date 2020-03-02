TORONTO, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSight Corporation, a leading vision enhancing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Vaters as President and CEO effective February 3rd. In this role, Vaters will lead all strategic and business aspects of the company during its next stage of growth. Vaters is a C-Suite leader with extensive experience navigating organizations through the U.S. healthcare and technology industries.



“We have only begun to discover the transformative possibilities of our technology,” said Sam Ifergan, Executive Chairman of eSight. “Robert has the experience and track record to help eSight during its next stage of our growth and disrupt the vision healthcare industry.”

About Robert Vaters

Vaters joins eSight from Newport Board Group where he served as a partner in the healthcare practice focusing on medical device companies. Prior to Newport, Vaters served in progressive leadership roles, touting a strong track record of growing companies and executing mergers. His accomplishments include exceeding multi-year expansion goals as CEO of Orthofix International where he was a finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the year in Dallas in 2012. Additional experiences include raising $30 million in equity as President and CFO of Caladrius Biosciences; and helping the turnaround of Inamed, and the resulting $3.2 billion sale to Allergan. Vaters also serves on the board of directors of Hydroworx, a Middletown Pennsylvania water therapy company.

Vaters graduated from St. Francis College. He holds an MBA at Fordham University. He also attended executive education courses at Harvard Business School. He will be relocating from New York to eSight’s headquarters in Toronto.

Vaters Joins eSight’s C-Suite

Vaters joins an accomplished executive team. This includes Chief Technology Officer, Charles Lim a global technology visionary with 20 years of experience and proven record of scaling businesses. In this role, Lim leads the technology, product and operations teams and is responsible for the transition from a revolutionary hardware company to an agile mobile cloud computing IoT device. Vaters is also joining the ranks of COO and President of eSight International, Gregory Ogorek. Ogorek is an avid entrepreneur with 25+ years of experience creating and scaling companies, as founders and co-founders of four startups in six different countries including USA, Canada, France, Czech Republic, Poland and Romania.

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise - to help people see the world, and change the world. Its current leading-edge product portfolio includes eSight 3, electronic glasses with enhanced vision technology that are clinically proven to improve sight for people living with vision loss. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

Media Contact

Krystal Carter

P: 613-800-5544 ext. 544

E: krystal@esighteyewear.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5df740c4-74a2-475f-a459-1932718acfaf