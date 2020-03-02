New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05745770/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global outdoor furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for patio heating products.In addition, growing residential and commercial construction market is anticipated to boost the growth of the global outdoor furniture market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global outdoor furniture market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Outdoor Furniture And Accessories



o Outdoor Grills And Accessories



o Patio Heating Products



End-user:

o Residential



o Commercial



Distribution Channel:

o Offline



o Online



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global outdoor furniture market growth

This study identifies growing residential and commercial construction market as the prime reasons driving the global outdoor furniture market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global outdoor furniture market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global outdoor furniture market, including some of the vendors such as Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe’s Companies Inc. and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

