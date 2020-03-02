Alexandria, VA, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Yes& is No. 133 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the D.C. Metro economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“We have been exceptionally fortunate to have so many faithful and supportive clients,” said Robert W. Sprague, President and CEO of Yes&. “Our team of Yes&ers works extremely hard to deliver them outstanding results, and they have responded by entrusting us with their most crucial campaigns and projects. This accomplishment was a direct result of our clients’ support—and our team’s commitment to their success.”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the D.C. metropolitan area. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 196 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed over 88,000 people and added $6.5 billion in revenue to the greater D.C. area’s economy. Companies based in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Richmond metro areas brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro, including an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-dc-2020.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts the economies of D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

The Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro Summit & Awards event to honor the companies on the list will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20010).

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regional Series

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Yes&

Yes& is the Washington, DC-based marketing agency that brings commercial, association, and government clients the unlimited power of “&” – using a full suite of branding, digital, event, marketing, public relations, and creative capabilities to deliver meaningful and measurable results. Learn more at www.yesandagency.com

###

A.J. Guenther Yes& 7038231600 aj@yesandagency.com