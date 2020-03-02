On behalf of Sbanken ASA, DNB Markets has on 2 March 2020 purchased 300 shares for use in Sbanken's share purchase programmes for employees and executive managers.

The shares have been acquired at an average price of NOK 64.7000 per share.

Before distribution to the employees and executive managers, Sbanken has 143 700 own shares.



A total of 261 204 shares were allotted today, 2 March 2020, at a gross price of NOK 64.8214 per share. The share purchase programmes include a share price discount of 20 per cent and is subject to a three-year lock-up period. Simultaneously, executive managers have sold a total of 117 504 shares at a price of 64.8214. Sbanken ASA is counterparty for the settlement of shares.

Please find a list of primary insiders of Sbanken ASA that have bought and sold shares, and their total shareholding enclosed.





Contact details, Investor Relations:

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment