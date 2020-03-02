New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Choke and Kill Manifold Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731011/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in global rig count.In addition, rise in consumption of oil and gas is anticipated to boost the growth of the global choke and kill manifold market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global choke and kill manifold market is segmented as below:

Application:

o Onshore



o Offshore



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global choke and kill manifold market growth

This study identifies rise in consumption of oil and gas as the prime reasons driving the global choke and kill manifold market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global choke and kill manifold market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global choke and kill manifold market, including some of the vendors such as Awaltek Sdn Bhd, AXON Pressure Products Inc., Camtop (Shanghai) Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., EthosEnergy Group Ltd., GTP Solutions, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

