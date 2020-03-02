LAS VEGAS, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Folded Flag Foundation , a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of America’s fallen service members by helping their families with financial support for education, is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-21 school year beginning today, Monday, March 2, 2020.



The scholarship and grant opportunities offered by The Folded Flag Foundation, include:

Educational scholarships to cover the cost of private school tuition and fees, tutoring, after-school programs, summer camps, and/or other related educational expenses for Gold Star children in grades K–12

Educational scholarships for Gold Star spouses and/or children (under the age of 26) to cover the cost of college, trade school or grad school, including the cost of tuition and fees, books, computers, living expenses, tutoring, test preparation services, and/or career preparation expenses

The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 as a non-profit organization that relies on public donations to provide scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military and other government personnel who lost their lives in defense of our country. To qualify for The Folded Flag Foundation’s scholarship program, applicants must be the spouse (any age) or child (aged 0-26) of a U.S. military or government personnel who lost his or her life as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat or stateside military operations.



“We are eternally grateful to our nation’s fallen heroes who gave their lives in service to our country. That debt can never be repaid, but we can honor their legacy by helping the loved ones left behind,” said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. “It is our privilege to help the spouses and children of fallen service members by providing them with funding to pursue their educational dreams.”



Last year, Folded Flag celebrated its fifth year in operation. Since opening its doors, Folded Flag has awarded more than $6 million in educational funding to more than 400 spouses and children of fallen service members from across the nation. The 2020-21 application period will run from March 2 – May 15, 2020, with scholarships awarded in time for the fall school semester enrollment period to those selected. Applicants will be notified in mid-July about the status of their application. Applicants applying for a summer school/camp scholarship must submit their application by April 15 for funds to be distributed in early June. To apply for a scholarship, visit Folded Flag’s website at www.foldedflagfoundation.org/how-to-apply .



About The Folded Flag Foundation



The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org .

