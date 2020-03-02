2 March 2020

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3UKS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE FTSE 100 3x SHORT DAILY ETP SECURITIES

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the board resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Short Daily ETP Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00B7VB3908) to GBP 20, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 3 January 2020, has not been passed at a meeting of the board of directors of the Issuer held at 11:30am on 12 February 2020 at the offices of Apex IFS Limited in 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, D02 A342, Ireland.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has not been executed and the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed have not been made. The principal amount of the Affected Securities remains at 200 pence.