Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
REGULATED INFORMATION – Paris, 02/03/2020
MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
|
Date
|
Shares
|
Voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|29 February 2020
|379,901,193
|509,356,420
|509,252,303
The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.
BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €379,828,120 Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment
BOUYGUES
Paris, FRANCE
cp-mensuel_capital_droitvotes_février2020_enFILE URL | Copy the link below
bsa_bmD_eng_rvb_2x.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: